Are parents in NJ too relaxed about children’s social media use?

As if parenting wasn’t difficult enough, modern parents have a whole new world to manage with kids being on social media.

It opens up many questions: what media should I allow my kids to be on? How frequently should I check them? Should I have access to my kids passwords to check in on them that way?

All valid questions, but according to a new study New Jersey parents are more relaxed about their children being on social media than the national average.

According to research performed by Hosting Advice, 50% of parents in the Garden State monitor the websites and social media sites their kids visit. The national average is 52%, though certain states like Nebraska and Arizona go as high at 67%.

In New Jersey, 36% of parents surveyed admit to checking in on their kids online habits every day.

Per Hosting Advice:

The methods parents use to monitor or control their children's internet usage vary, with some parents employing multiple methods:

📲 Regularly checking browser history: 33% of parents surveyed said they routinely check their children's browser history to stay informed about their online activities.

📲 Parental control software: 25% said they use parental control software to restrict access to inappropriate content and monitor usage.

📲 Discussions on online behavior: 22% of parents said they sit down with their children to discuss online behavior and instill safe internet practices.

📲 Occasional restrictions: 18% said they occasionally restrict online access to ensure their children stay within safe digital boundaries.

What do you think is okay when it comes to minors being on social media? Let us know in the poll questions below.

