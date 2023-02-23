Are New Jersey’s suburbs seeing more crime?

More and more posts on The NextDoor app warn of break-ins and car thefts in normally quiet, safe neighborhoods.

One that caught my eye this weekend:

"Please invest in a catalytic converter lock/shield for your car it's worth it and get a car alarm. Myself and my neighbor went today and it's difficult to get off, and if you don't have home security and cameras it's time to get one we must keep our neighborhood safe."

As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to maintaining our cars, getting a catalytic converter lock is probably not on everyone's list.

One thing a lot of people in New Jersey have done is install a home security system.

Investing in a home security system is one of the best ways to keep your home secure. A home security system can alert you to any potential threats and will give you peace of mind.

One in four homes in America have security cameras.

It's pretty common in New Jersey neighborhoods for plenty of people to have a Ring Doorbell security system. They're a lot easier to install yourself than older security systems.

Also, secure your doors and windows. Make sure all of your doors and windows are locked at all times and consider replacing them with more secure options, such as deadbolts or window bars.

Installing motion-sensing lights is also a good deterrent and comfort to lots of people. They can also be annoying if the setting is too sensitive and they're going on all the time.

Another good idea is to get to know your neighbors. Getting to know your neighbors can be a great way to increase the safety of your home. Neighbors can keep an eye out for suspicious activity and alert you if there are any potential threats.

I have a neighbor who lives behind me that lets me know if anything unusual is going on. My brother let himself in the back door a few weeks ago and she texted me right away.

It was nothing and we had a good laugh about it but it's comforting to know someone is keeping an eye out on what's going on.

Also don’t leave valuables in plain sight. If you have valuable possessions, make sure to store them in a safe place and out of sight.

That also goes for locking your car and not leaving the keys in the vehicle. If you have a garage door opener it's even more important to lock your car even if you take the keys.

There have been several cases in New Jersey in the last few months of thieves breaking into the house to get car keys.

The police in New Jersey do a great job but they can't be everywhere. We all need to do a little more to stay safe and avoid being an easy target for criminals.

