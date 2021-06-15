Are garage sales still a thing in NJ? (Opinion)

I got a package delivered yesterday. It wasn't anything that my wife or I ordered. With packages coming to the house regularly, as we go through the construction process for my mother-in-law's addition, we didn't think twice about bringing it in and opening it up.

Turns out it was a reorder from another "Spadea" in New Jersey. I called the company and asked how they want to return it to the actual buyer.

First, the customer service rep tried to figure out what happened, then said it was most likely the shipping company just pulling up the last name and filling in the address.

After a brief discussion of how to re-tape the box and get someone to pick it up, I asked a simple question, "what's the wrong address delivery discount?"

She told me it was actually easier and cheaper for them to let me keep the product instead of trying to reroute it to the proper address.

Reassured that the other "Spadea" would get the lighting that they ordered, I was happy to keep it and check a light off the shopping list without spending a dime!

The incident got me thinking about garage sales. We have a lot of stuff in the garage that we haven't used in years.

So now I'm thinking garage sale! I threw out the topic to our audience to see if garage sales are still a thing.

Apparently they are and going strong. People are seemingly over the pandemic and lockdowns and are out shopping and negotiating over baseball cards, fishing tackle and Star Wars action figures. Wish I had saved some of that stuff from my childhood.

Sadly, a lot of the garage sales are being held by loyal listeners who have had enough with Jersey and are headed to Florida.

The good news is they've assured me I'm going with them through our free NJ 1015 app.

What's the best thing you bought or sold at a garage sale?

Let me know through the free NJ101.5 app after you subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send us a note. You might hear your story on the air this week!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.



Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jersey City home transformation: From falling apart to full luxury 41 Bentley Ave. was basically falling apart. It was typical of many homes you see in the older sections of Jersey City, before the developers get to them, that is. Many of them are rundown, neglected with the population of the town not having the means to repair and update them.