Are colorful Christmas trees New Jersey’s next holiday tradition?

Maybe I've had my head in the sand but I hadn't seen these until this year. Colorful Christmas trees have made their way to the Garden State and they look fabulous!

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farms in Belvidere, NJ posted their array of colorful trees that you can cut to decorate your house for the holiday season.

Is this going to be the new normal for Christmas?

Seriously, look at these:

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

This feels like pixie fairies have taken over the North Pole and I'm here for it.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

How about a patriotic Christmas? These red, white, and blue trees would be perfect to make your Christmas scream "MURICA!"

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

How about you think pink this Christmas? This tree looks like it'd be perfect for Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde."

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

This one feels closest to a traditional Christmas tree since red is one of the colors associated with the holiday, but it's still a tree with a fun twist.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

Considering they're huge fans of the Baltimore Ravens, if my family finds out about this tree I don't think I'll ever see a green Christmas tree ever again. We even put a Ravens' hat as a tree topper instead of a star or angel!

Sports aside, this tree would be great for purple enthusiasts.

Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm via Facebook

*To the tune of Blue Christmas* You'll hhaaaavvvee a bluuuuuue Christmas with this tree.

So what do you think? Is this a decoration you can get behind or would you rather stick to traditional green trees? Let us know in our poll below!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ?

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US