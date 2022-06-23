Are Chris Christie’s presidential hopes fading?

When Chris Christie ran for president in 2016, he focused a lot time and effort on primary voters in New Hampshire. The return on that investment netted him only 7% of the vote, and ultimately signaled his campaign would be short lived.

As he has flirted with the possibility of another White House run, Christie has again focused on New Hampshire. In March, he was the featured speaker at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

His popularity in the Granite State, however, hasn't gotten any better. In fact, it has gotten worse. He polled 0% in the latest University of New Hampshire survey of likely 2024 Republican primary candidates, chiefly because he wasn't included in the poll.

The poll's director told New Jersey Globe Christie was excluded because no one is talking about him as a candidate.

New Jersey's former governor has continued to flirt with the idea of running. He told the Associated Press last November that he believes he has "the skills and the talent" to be president, and if he see's a "pathway to winning, I'll run."

Christie has given a series of high profile speeches to Republican groups around the nation, including at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Whether that is to promote his future candidacy, promotion of his book "Republican Rescue," or a combination of both is anyone's guess.

Once a fierce ally of Donald Trump, Christie has taken an aggressive stand against the former President and his claims of election fraud. Christie has also said whether Trump runs again will have no bearing on his own decision to enter the race.

As for the New Hampshire poll, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump are statistically tied: 39% for DeSantis and 37% for Trump.

Head-to-head against Joe Biden, Biden beats Trump but is tied with DeSantis.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.