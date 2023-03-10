Apparently, people in New Jersey like to be single

We know that getting married in New Jersey is an expensive proposition, with, by one accounting anyway, the average cost of a Garden State wedding being in the neighborhood of $55,0000.

According to the Knot, the national average for the cost of a wedding is around $34,000. There is also reason to believe they will be getting more expensive as pent-up demand from the pandemic combined with inflation is causing costs to increase.

Well, according to research, many New Jerseyans are choosing to remain single; we have the second-lowest marriage rate in the nation.

The numbers were compiled by betting site Playstar; they looked at statistics from the CDC and the Census Bureau for the last five years. They found that national average marriage rate is 6.8 per 1,000; New Jersey’s is 1.7 points below that average (only Louisiana was lower).

Nevada is the most popular US state for marriages, with a marriage rate that’s 19.3 points higher than the national average of 6.8 (per 1,000). In second place was Hawaii, which was 6.7 points above the national average, showing that air travel doesn’t stop couples from securing the location of their dreams!

Within Nevada, they found that Clark County marriages accounted for 82.82% of all marriages in the state. Out of the 65,898 marriages that took place there in 2020, 45,644 were between residents and 20,254 were between tourists. An impressive 30.74% of the weddings that took place were between people who had traveled specifically to get hitched in Vegas.

So, whether it’s the high cost or fear of commitment, people in New Jersey are in no hurry to get hitched.

