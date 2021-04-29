Anyone in NJ would have gotten this ‘Jeopardy!’ question

I don't know where Wednesday night's Jeopardy! contestants hail from, but it definitely wasn't the Dirty Jerz.

In a game with Anderson Cooper guest hosting a category came up called IN-CAR-CERATED. The $400 square revealed the following answer:

"NICKNAME FOR THE 2013 SCANDAL IN WHICH ACCESS LANES FROM N.J. TO THE GW WERE DELIBERATELY CLOSED, CAUSING MAJOR GRIDLOCK"

It left all three contestants staring blankly.

crickets crickets crickets

Come on, people, think! A bridge too far? Noooo. The bridges of Madison County? Noooo.

BRIDGEGATE! Duh!

NJ.com's Amy Kuperinsky's Twitter shows the moment:

It was the epic scandal that many say was the turning point in Gov. Chris Christie's popularity. He reached an approval rating of 72% after his masterful handling of Superstorm Sandy. Then came what many saw as the payback scheme against Ft. Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election. The famous "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" email from Bridget Anne Kelly blew it onto the front pages.

She was deputy chief of staff under Christie and both her and Bill Baroni, a deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time, were convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Their convictions were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

So if those contestants blew this question (okay, answer, happy Jeopardy! purists?), would these be easier?

CHRISTIE CALLED THIS FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN 'NUMBNUTS'

Anyone?

ARTIST SEEN LIVE BY CHRIS CHRISTIE MORE THAN 140 TIMES

Bueller?.....Bueller?....

Okay we'll give you an easy one. IN SOUTH JERSEY IT'S CALLED JIMMIES, BUT IN NORTH JERSEY IT'S CALLED THIS

Ah, there ya go!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.