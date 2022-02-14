Another NJ surfer pledges to surf every day, including during snow storms

Remember a few weeks ago, we told you about the 10 year old New Jersey boy who was trying to surf every day for 1,000 days? Well, he’s got company in the frigid Atlantic as another surfer (this one a pro) has pledged to go surfing every day during the winter.

His name is Rob Kelly and he’s from Ocean City and when he hits the ice-cold waves, he’s only wearing board shorts.

That’s right, he doesn’t wear a wet suit no matter the temperature. He even went surfing the day of the blizzard.

For Kelly, it was a New Year’s resolution to either surf (if there are waves) or take an ice bath in the ocean (if there are no waves). He promises to keep it up until the weather warms, probably in mid-April.

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he was inspired by taking part in a polar bear plunge type of event and feeling energized because of it.

“That was the inspiration and I just added my own twist by catching a wave in the ocean, which is the biggest ice bath right here in my backyard," the Inquirer was quoted as saying.

Kelly has surfed all over the world, but he calls Ocean City home, so if he wants to surf year-round, he has to surf when it gets cold out. He even says that wintertime is the best time to surf in New Jersey because that’s when the waves are the biggest.

He posts pictures and images on social media and has gained a following, including the Surf Taco restaurant, which has pledged $100 to a charity of Kelly’s choice for every day he goes surfing this winter.

You can keep up with his quest on his Instagram account.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game , comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs. So what's a "brew pub"? According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says: "A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer





Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey