Another NJ Instagram spot to capture pops up in Atlantic City

"It's all about the gram" these days.

It's not good enough to go somewhere and enjoy yourself. You have to show the world on your social media account. Pick any state in the country, or any place in the world and you weren't there unless you got that pic at an iconic spot to show the world you were there.

Some are natural spots you'd want to get in your shot and some are obviously contrived. Either way they serve their purpose. You were there and you got yourself in a picture of it. Mission accomplished.

The website NewJerseyIsntBoring.com actually compiled a list of some of the most Instagrammed spots in New Jersey.

We found a new one last week in Atlantic City. It's in front of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The Hard Rock's brand is rock and roll, and Atlantic City's brand is that it's on the ocean. Combine the two and ... bingo!

It's a rainbow-colored eagle with the lyric from the Steve Miller Band's song "Fly Like an Eagle."

Perfect. You go first, then I'll go and you take a pic of me. Unless some kind stranger walks by and offers to take all of us in the same shot.

One of the first times I saw people lining up to get a picture in front of something, I didn't get it until someone with me explained it was for their Instagram account. Ohhhh ... I get it. I mean, I don't get it, but I see what's happening.

It was at the LOVE statue in Philadelphia. Every well-traveled tourist area must have one and now AC has a pretty cool one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.