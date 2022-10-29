Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission

I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!

If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket.

Last week, I told you about this popular beach town in Atlantic County that's getting ready to jack up its beach tag prices, and we'll see it happen in Ocean County, too.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Now, I'll be the first to admit I don't really mind paying to use the beach.

I know, I'm nuts but I'll elaborate.

When I first moved to Seaside Heights as a full-time resident earlier this year I remember running into a guy who was up visiting from North Carolina.

We were both walking towards the boardwalk, I was going to grab a beer, and he was getting ready to hit the beach.

When we got up to the boards he saw all of the places selling beach tags, and was absolutely floored when he found out he had to pay to use the beach.

Apparently, where he was from in Carolina beaches are free, and you can just walk on and relax for the day.

I've been to a few Carolina beaches, they weren't bad at all, but they didn't compare to the Jersey Shore, in my opinion.

Photo by Tommy Fawcett on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Fawcett on Unsplash loading...

Like I said I don't mind paying to use the beaches because that money generally gets pushed back into the town.

Whether it be for maintenance, lifeguard salaries, or general improvements, our beach tag money usually helps our beach towns.

That being said, times are tough for everyone, and paying extra for tags, even if it's only five or ten bucks can be a big deal.

So What Ocean County Beach Town Is Raising The Cost Of Beach Tags In 2023?

I visit this town frequently, it has one of my favorite bars on the island, and one of my favorite ice cream shops, and my family stays there every year for vacation.

According to Shorebeat, Lavallette Beach will be increasing its prices.

For the 2023 season, holiday badges will cost $55, pre-season badges will cost $60, and regular price badges will be $65. Daily badges will rise by $1, to a cost of $13.

So if you wanted to take a family of four to the beach for the day in season, you'd be looking at $52, and for four seasonal badges, it'd be $260!

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash loading...

