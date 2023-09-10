Another movie star spotted hanging out at NJ Shore venue

Megan Fox, is that you?

It may have been hard to tell if in fact you actually spotted her in Atlantic City Friday night, but that was indeed her supporting her main squeeze Machine Gun Kelly.

MGK made an appearance at Ocean Casino Resort and so did Fox.

The actress probably had casino goers doing a double take since she was sporting a bright red red cut into a blunt bob with bangs.

Check out the sighting below (courtesy jtpvisuals/Instagram).

Courtesy jtpvisuals/Instagram

Did you spot Megan Fox or MGK roaming around A.C. last night? Let us know.