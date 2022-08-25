Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business.

The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.

The question is why? According to NorthJersey.com, a somewhat cryptic message was posted on social media by the founders’ son, Charles Mafaro:

"I want to apologize for the decline and eventual closing of the place I hold close to my heart due to the ruination of the business by horrible management," he wrote. "My mom loved Maywood, I loved Maywood and the people of the town of Maywood." "I am deeply saddened by what has transpired today and I apologize to the people that have been so faithful to my family for these 50 plus years," Mafaro added.

There was an eviction notice from the Superior Court of New Jersey posted on the door of the restaurant.

The question is, what was the horrible management that drove the Maywood landmark out of business?

The Angelo’s website is still up and says nothing about closing down; it does say,

“It's not just pizza. You can also find pasta, sandwiches, and other side dishes at independent pizzerias in Maywood Try something new and expand your culinary horizons. For a unique taste of the region, chow down on Pepperoni Pizza at this well-regarded restaurant. You'll soon see why it's so popular locally.”

Hopefully more will come out about what exactly killed one of New Jersey’s famous mom and pop pizzerias.

