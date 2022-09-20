Another great stromboli recipe (spicy) from NJ 101.5’s Dennis Malloy

Stromboli is a great party dish, side dish, or finger food. Great for tailgating or football Sunday house parties.

So many supermarkets, delis, or bakeries now have them, but they're usually the same old same old. It is so easy to make your own, even if you're not a cook or know your way around an oven.

It's well worth the time and effort and you can put in anything you want. Go crazy. Get creative.

A few weeks back I bought a specialty pesto at a farmer's market.

It was made from broccoli rabe and long hot peppers, along with the usual garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, pine nuts, and salt.

So, if you're going to make this, you'll need this pesto. It's easy enough to make, but you can probably order some from this place.

This ingredient is what really makes it special and unique. I guess it was created for pasta, but it really goes well in this stromboli.

