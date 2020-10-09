Another day, another great white shark tracked off NJ coast

It’s been something of a rush hour for great white sharks off the Jersey coast the past few months. Yet another shark was “pinged” commuting in our waters this week.

According to the shark tracking group Ocearch, Andromache, a ten foot, eight inch great white swam by on her way south. The group classifies her as sub-adult. She was first tagged off Cape Cod and has traveled over 550 miles since then.

Ocearch says Andromache was the first tagged during OCEARCH's Expedition Massachusetts 2020. She was named by our partner, luxury Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, after the Greek character Andromache, who is a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

She didn’t come that close to us, though. She was pinged about three miles off the coast of Island Beach State Park. Her dorsal fin is tagged and is trackable by satellite when she comes close to the surface.

Andromache showed up as another great white, Martha, was leaving; Martha is smaller at 7 feet and was pinged off of Long Branch. As I mentioned last week, it’s been an active summer and fall for shark activity in New Jersey: a fisherman caught a dead one off the Barnegat Inlet in August, in July, a shark off LBI attacked a dolphin and two other tagged sharks were verified, Caroline (12 feet 9 inches long, 1,348 pounds) who was pinged off of Barnegat Light in July, and Vimy (13 feet long 1,364 pounds), who was pinged off the South Jersey/Delaware coast on July 10th. Miss May, an 800 pound great white was pinged off the coast of Atlantic City in July, as well.

Also this summer, a woman swimming in Maine was attacked and killed by a great white. A possible third shark is a Jersey Shore regular, Mary Lee, who is 16 feet and over 3,000 pounds. Her tracker’s battery died in 2017, but she is believed to still frequent the area.

