Another balloon landing in my neighborhood

Another weekend in Hunterdon County, another hot air balloon landing in my neighborhood. It was Sunday morning and I had just buckled my little boy Cooper into his child seat to drive us over to Costco. Rounding a corner, this is what I saw coming in low over the houses.

Jeff Deminski photo

Jeff Deminski photo

As I turned my next corner I felt a little like those chaser vans hot air balloons use to pick up the crew when they've landed. It was traveling exactly where I was heading.

Jeff Deminski photo

Finally, not far from my house and right on the lawn next to my son's middle school it came in for a landing.

Jeff Deminski photo

So this whole time I was excitedly talking to my 20 month old Cooper about the balloon, asking him how cool it looked, how exciting it was, etc.. Then I remembered because of New Jersey's new child seat laws he's still in the rear facing seat and never saw any of this.

This is actually the second time this happened since moving to Hunterdon County less than two years ago. Not long ago we had a hot air balloon come down literally in front of our house right in the cul de sac. At least Cooper got to see that one. If you missed it here are the pics and story on that .

