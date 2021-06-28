Ann Wilson, Journey, Foreigner added to NJ Hard Rock Casino schedule

ATLANTIC CITY — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has added three classic rock acts to its 2021 slate of shows as live entertainment returns to New Jersey.

Journey will make an appearance at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena venue on Friday, Aug. 20, while Ann Wilson of Heart will perform the same night on the casino's Sound Waves stage.

Presale for both concerts starts Wednesday, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.

Previously announced, with tickets on sale now, is the band Foreigner, which will play Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The three shows join an expanding schedule at the gambling and entertainment venue, with close to a dozen other acts having been confirmed earlier in June.

Tickets are available at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

