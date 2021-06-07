ATLANTIC CITY — A growing list of performers will be rocking the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as live entertainment events return in the second half of 2021.

Perhaps of most local interest to New Jerseyans, native son Frankie Valli is signed up for a two-night engagement with the Four Seasons at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Other major acts scheduled to appear at that venue are Darius Rucker on Saturday, June 26, Counting Crows on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Earth, Wind & Fire on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Booked for the resort's Sound Waves venue are Joe Gatto on Friday, July 30, Bell Biv DeVoe on Friday, Aug. 27, OAR on Saturday, Aug. 28, En Vogue on Friday, Sept. 10, The Psychedelic Furs on Friday, Nov. 12, and Pasquale Esposito on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The new bookings join headliners such as Guns N' Roses, which last week announced two September dates at the Hard Rock.

Tickets for Rucker, Esposito, and Psychedelic Furs go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. All other tickets are available now at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

