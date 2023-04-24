Anita Baker brings her first tour in 30 years to New Jersey

One of my favorite female singers of all time, Anita Baker, is bringing her successful tour to New Jersey for two dates: one performance in Newark (Prudential Center) and one in Atlantic City (Hard Rock’s Etess Arena).

The Prudential Center show is on May 10 and the AC one is on Nov. 24.

The tour is Baker’s first in 30 years (she also retired in 2017) and celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of her debut album, “The Songstress”. While that album wasn’t a huge commercial success, it established her as an amazing vocalist who combined soulful R&B with pop.

NBA Finals Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics Getty Images loading...

Her second studio album, “Rapture” catapulted her into stardom. The album features a sophisticated blend of R&B, jazz, and soul, and showcases Baker's silky-smooth vocals and impeccable phrasing. The lead single, "Sweet Love," became a massive hit and earned Baker a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female. Other hit songs from the album include "Caught Up in the Rapture," "Same Ole Love," and "No One in the World."

"Rapture" was a commercial and critical success, reaching number 11 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning three Grammy Awards, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song. The album's success helped establish Baker as one of the most talented and influential R&B artists of her generation, and solidified her place in the pantheon of great soul and jazz singers.

2010 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented By Shell - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

Over the course of her career, Baker has won eight Grammy Awards, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Giving You the Best That I Got" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Lately." She has also been recognized with numerous other honors, including induction into the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.