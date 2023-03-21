Angry delivery driver tries to run over store worker in Lakewood, NJ, cops say

🔴 A delivery driver got into an argument with a supermarket worker Tuesday morning

🔴 The driver threatened to get a gun and shoot his co-workers

🔴 Police said the incident was not motivated by race or religion

LAKEWOOD — The driver of a box truck making a delivery to a supermarket on Tuesday morning was arrested after police said he tried to run over an employee and threatened to shoot others.

The driver of the truck, Christopher Borker, 24, of Brooklyn, got into an argument with an employee at the Evergreen Kosher Market on Route 9 (River Avenue) around 9:30 a.m. when he tried to take a cart used to carry supplies called a U-boat, police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said

The fight escalated when Borker told a group of employees he was going to get a gun and shoot them, according to Staffordsmith. He got back to his box truck and attempted to run over at least one worker in the parking lot, police said.

Box truck whose driver threatened workers at Evergeen Kosher Market in Lakewood Box truck whose driver threatened workers at Evergeen Kosher Market in Lakewood (The Lakewood Scoop_) loading...

Police: Dispute not motivated by race or religion

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, shows the white box truck speeding up in the parking lot. The truck turns around and speeds back along the same lane.

Borker was taken into custody by police and charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault as well as a motor vehicle summons for reckless driving. No weapon was found.

"Although this investigation is still active, there is nothing to suggest that this dangerous act was motivated by race or religion," Staffordsmith said.

Freunds Fish with a Middletown, New York address was written on the door. A woman who answered the phone referred questions to Sushi Maven, a seafood distributor in Brooklyn where the trucks are dispatched. A man at that location said he had no comment.

Staffordsmith asked witnesses to the incident to call 732-363-0200 ext 5348.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

