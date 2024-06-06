‘Jersey Shore’ star faces charges after bizarre incident at NJ home
📺 A TV reality star from NJ is in trouble with the law
📺 An incident unfolded at "The Jersey Shore" star's home in Freehold
📺 Authorities are not disclosing many details
Move over Snooki and The Situation. Another former “Jersey Shore” reality TV star is making headlines.
Angelina Pivarnick is facing criminal charges for an incident that happened at her home in Freehold over the weekend, TMZ reports.
The 37-year-old is charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest after police were called to Pivarnick’s home on Sunday, according to a municipal summons obtained by TMZ. But the TV star’s lawyer said the whole ordeal has been blown out of proportion.
The lawyer, James Leonard, told TMZ that a bad reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication exacerbated the very minor incident.
What was the incident? That’s what we don’t know.
“We’ve tried contacting the Freehold Township police to figure out what happened, but we’ve been getting shut down at every turn, with cops saying the same thing. The nature of whatever happened at Angelina’s house is under wraps and they’re not able to disclose,” TMZ reported.
While police have not disclosed the details, officers have reportedly shown up to the house in the Monmouth County township two times in the past for domestic disputes between Pivarnick and her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella.
TMZ said there so far, there is no specific indication Tortorella was involved in any way during this recent incident.
Pivarnick has a court date scheduled sometime in July.
