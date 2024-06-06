📺 A TV reality star from NJ is in trouble with the law

📺 An incident unfolded at "The Jersey Shore" star's home in Freehold

📺 Authorities are not disclosing many details

Move over Snooki and The Situation. Another former “Jersey Shore” reality TV star is making headlines.

Angelina Pivarnick is facing criminal charges for an incident that happened at her home in Freehold over the weekend, TMZ reports.

Angelina Pivarnick Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

The 37-year-old is charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest after police were called to Pivarnick’s home on Sunday, according to a municipal summons obtained by TMZ. But the TV star’s lawyer said the whole ordeal has been blown out of proportion.

The lawyer, James Leonard, told TMZ that a bad reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication exacerbated the very minor incident.

Jenni Farley, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Nicole Polizzi, Lauren Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Deena Nicole Cortese, Christopher Buckner Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

What was the incident? That’s what we don’t know.

“We’ve tried contacting the Freehold Township police to figure out what happened, but we’ve been getting shut down at every turn, with cops saying the same thing. The nature of whatever happened at Angelina’s house is under wraps and they’re not able to disclose,” TMZ reported.

While police have not disclosed the details, officers have reportedly shown up to the house in the Monmouth County township two times in the past for domestic disputes between Pivarnick and her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella.

Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Lauren Sorrentino Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP loading...

TMZ said there so far, there is no specific indication Tortorella was involved in any way during this recent incident.

Pivarnick has a court date scheduled sometime in July.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom