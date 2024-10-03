Andy Kim senate ad spoofs ‘The Sopranos’ — it’s a work of NJ art

Not only did Congressman Andy Kim, a Democrat from Moorestown, do something incredibly Jersey for a political ad, but some think he was throwing shade at Gov. Phil Murphy.

Kim is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Gold Bar Bob Menendez. In a stylish homage to New Jersey or the old HBO series “The Sopranos,” or possibly both, his ad captures and spoofs the opening credits scene in the mob series.

Kim is seen driving by some of the very same landmarks Tony Soprano did while narrating his ad. Of course, Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is either playing in the background in an instrumental version or it’s a startling soundalike.

Let’s compare and contrast. First, the original show opens.

Still gives me chills. Now, see what Rep. Andy Kim did with this for his senate run. As you watch, see if you catch a quick glimpse of the NJ governor’s mansion.

Very cool. Why is his kid in the costume? Who knows. But it works. Maybe even helps you remember the ad better.

Did you catch the shot of the governor’s mansion? The inclusion of Drumthwacket, according to some, was no random choice. Some believe it was a swipe at the governor Kim pushed out of the running, and Murphy has yet to endorse Andy Kim. A Democratic governor withholding an endorsement for the Democratic candidate running for the senate from his state kind of jumps out at you. Was the mansion shot calling him out?

“I’m not even aware of that,” said Kim. “I didn’t take a close enough look to see it, so it was not, at least on my end, intentional.”

Do I believe him? Fuggetaboutit.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

