We all remember when restaurants were forced to put up tents outside of their regular facilities to accommodate their patrons. It was at least a way to stay alive and in business when the state instituted ridiculous rules to prevent the spread of COVID.

Many restaurants in plenty of towns in New Jersey kept them up and were actually able to expand their business after the panic died down.

In some towns, the tents lined the streets of the main business districts. It was unsightly and inconvenient but for a brief time, they were useful and necessary for businesses to stay alive under the ridiculous restrictions of the Murphy administration.

In one nice New Jersey town, the tents are finally coming down on Main Street in Metuchen. They were scheduled to stay up until the end of the year, but gas line work needs to get done before the cold weather sets in, so they're coming down at the end of this month.

These tents and temporary structures didn't seem any safer than allowing people inside. At least in the main buildings, you have ventilation systems and airflow. In most of these temporary tents, there was little to none.

That doesn't matter. It wasn't about the safety. It was about showing that we're doing something and getting people to comply. The goal wasn't an effective vaccine or herd immunity. It was about compliance.

If the state can scare and threaten you enough to comply, then mission accomplished. We are in the scariest times in recent memory, not from a virus or even a foreign invader, but from our government and the people who will blindly follow their nonsense. We have failed the test of being a free people.

There's a chance for redemption if we vote out the out-of-touch, elitist, aristocrat lefty who is burying this state and stealing our liberty. But at least he doesn't send out mean tweets, right?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.