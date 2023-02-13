Amy Poehler & Tina Fey are bringing their comedy tour to New Jersey

The S.N.L./ Mean Girls/ 30 Rock/ Parks and Recreation nerd inside of me is trying not to freak out while typing this.

Comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are teaming up once again for a live comedy tour, they announced Monday.

The Restless Leg tour celebrates Poehler and Fey’s three decades of friendship. It’s billed as “an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment,” and it’s making a stop right here in the Garden State!

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the two joked in their announcement.

The pair will perform at the Etess Arena in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The show will be on Saturday June 10 at 8 pm.

Their previous collaborations include sharing the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live, cohosting the Golden Globes, and movies such as Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country.

They first started working together in the ‘90s performing improv comedy in Chicago.

With all that history between the two of them, the stories they tell on this tour are sure to be hilarious.

The other tour dates announced so far are:

April 28 in Washington, D.C. at DAR Constitution Hall

May 20 in Chicago, IL at The Chicago Theatre

June 9 in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on either Hard Rock’s website or Ticketmaster. You can also call 800-745-3000.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. and can be accessed with the presale code "RESTLESS."

