Among latest Giants free agent haul, a Jersey boy defensive end (Opinion)

When free agency started the Giants barely had a pot to miss in, as they have done so many times before. But thanks to making some player moves including working out a deal with Leonard Williams, the G-Men have signed a full back, running back, wide receiver once drafted with the 9th pick, a backup quarterback, pro bowl tight end, and a defensive end from Bayonne who's had 10 sacks int he last two years.

And that's not all, the Giants could be signing the cream of this year's free agent crop wide receiver Kenny Golladay who's coming in for a visit. Hopefully, he leaves with a signed contract!

To recap, after losing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings, the Giants signed former Viking defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. He's 26 years old, born in Bayonne, and had 10.5 sacks over the last 2 years. His first career sack was of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It's a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Staying with the Vikings, the Giants also signed former Minnesota Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolf to a two year $6 million deal. Rudolf was a salary cap casualty for the Vikings. He should pair well with current Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram

The Giants found a backup quarterback for Daniel Jones in Mike Glennon who played for Jacksonville along with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona and Las Vegas.

But wait there's more!

Tuesday the Giants agreed to a one-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross who was the 9th pick in the 2017 draft. Mike Garafolo reports a one year deal worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.

Also Tuesday the Giants signed running back Devontae Booker formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders to back up Saquon Barkley.

Finally (so far) they signed fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who was waived last week from the Houston Texans after a failed physical.

The big prize, if they can pull it off, will be former Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He has a one year offer from the Cincinnati Bengals and met with the Bears on Wednesday.

I love NFL free agency, for me "It's the most wonderful time of the year."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Step Inside DeSean Jackson's $1.4M New Jersey Home