It’s time to check the attic, rummage through the basement, and check grandma’s closet for anything that looks antique-y, as the TV show “American Pickers” is coming to New Jersey in August looking for treasures.

“American Pickers” is a reality series on the History Channel that explores the world of antique picking. The pickers travel the U.S. as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They look through barns, sheds, garages, wherever people store their junk. They operate under the old motto of “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Of course, they’re also businessmen. In the show’s open, they say: “We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs. We'll buy anything we think we can make a buck on.”

According to a press release issued by the network:

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

The pickers are Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe, and Danielle Colby; they work out of a shop called Antique Archaeology in LeClaire, Iowa (they now have a location in Nashville, as well).

I know what you’re thinking: Hey, I’ve got some junk I bet is worth something! Well if you want to try to get a spot on the show while they’re here in August, here are the details:

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. facebook: @GotAPick

Mike and Danielle, ready to go picking.

Mike sifting his way through another batch of forgotten relics.

