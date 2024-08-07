‘American Idol’ auditions are coming to New Jersey this summer

🎤 "American Idol" is holding auditions for the 2025 season

🎤 Auditions will be held in New Jersey later this month

🎤 National and East Coast open call auditions are available too

Can you sing? I mean really belt out a tune? Do you think you're the next Kelly Clarkson or Phillip Phillips?

"American Idol" is gearing up for Season 23 and will be holding auditions for “Idol Across America,” including New Jersey.

Auditions for "Idol" will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The exact locations have not been disclosed, but more information is available after you register.

Auditions start in Alabama on Aug. 12. Two nationwide open calls for registration will take place, both after the Jersey auditions on Aug. 23, and on Sept. 11. If you can’t make those, there is an East Coast open call on Sept. 17.

Those interested can register on the ABC website and reserve a time slot for a live virtual audition with a producer.

Keep in mind, that there is no guarantee that you will be admitted to a virtual audition room even if you have registered.

Perspective contestants should be prepared to sing a song of their choice either a cappella or with their own instrumental accompaniment, such as a guitar. Be prepared to sing at least two or possibly three songs.

To be eligible to register and audition for "American Idol", participants must be born on or between June 2, 1995, and Feb. 15, 2010.

Contestants must be legal U.S. citizens, must not have already competed in Idol before, must not be currently running for public office, and agree not to become a candidate for public office until one year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the program, in which they appear if selected to participate.

In other “American Idol” news, country singer icon Luke Bryan, and music industry legend, Lionel Richie will return for their eighth consecutive season as judges, as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest, when the show premieres in spring 2025.

Joining the panel of judges will be “American Idol” season four winner and 8-time Grammy Award-winning country music artist, Carrie Underwood.

She will replace Katy Perry, who served as a judge from 2018-2024.

