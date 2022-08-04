American Dream’s many special events will make back-to-school fun

American Dream is turning out to be exactly the dream it set out to be. By now you know that the 3 million square foot complex in East Rutherford is home to NJ’s favorite attractions, DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Legoland Discovery Center, BlackLight mini golf, Escape Game, Sea Life Aquarium, Big Snow Ski Hill, and Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline.

And soon to come, The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy.

But the month-long celebration they’re about to kick off is not to be missed! It’s the Anti-Bummer, End-of-Summer Bash taking place through August 25 and includes features like style and beauty events, shopping incentives, a school supply drive, a celebration of teachers, and, of course, shopping!

Here are some of the fun activities taking place during this special event.

Back to School Style and Beauty Prep:

Thursdays from 2 pm to 5 pm, an American Dream beauty or fashion partner, such as Lush and Sephora, will offer mini-makeovers and style tips to get kids picture-day ready. This event also includes a “Shop To Spin” wheel where Guests who spend $100 at any American Dream store will get a chance to win free shopping.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

“Treat Your Teacher” Awards:

A chance to nominate your favorite teacher for a personal as well as a classroom

Makeover! (You can nominate them here)

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

School Supply Drive:

American Dream is teaming up with Jersey Cares to collect school supplies like backpacks, folders, markers, pencils, and other essential items. Jersey Cares is a nonprofit that helps low-and-moderate income young adults develop the skills they need to prepare for college and careers

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Back-To-School Shopping:

Well, obvs, with all their great retail stores, Like Abercrombie kids, American Eagle, Cotton On Kids, Old Navy, Journey’s, Footlocker, DSW, and Vans, to name just a few. American Dream is the place to make back-to-school shopping a fun experience.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

There are a lot of people who find the end of summer Back to school season to be a real bummer. And it can be. That’s why the American Dream’s Anti-Bummer End-of-Summer event should be on your back-to-school “things to do” checklist.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7