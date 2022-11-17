American Dream’s Dreamland: The best holiday events in NJ by far

By now, you know that American Dream is one of the foremost entertainment complexes in the Northeast, if not in the entire country.

For all those years, we waited for people to figure out what to do with that property right here in the state, and so close to New York City, it was definitely worth the wait. Because American Dream is a combination of so many things.

A place to shop to both find luxury and everyday items. A place to dine either casually or elegantly. A place to bring the family, be entertained, a place with skiing, an aquarium, an observation wheel, go-carts, amusement park games and fun and activities for the whole entire family. There is literally nothing else like American Dream. And they make sure you are covered in terms of fun and entertainment for every season of the year. And this holiday season is no different.

Kicking off on Black Friday, American Dream transforms beyond the one-stop shop for your gift list to a holiday retail and entertainment destination where magical moments and memories are made. Welcome to Dreamland!

Dreamland is a collection of holiday events and experiences. Just look at some of the dreamy holiday offerings at this world-class destination.

NICK THE HALLS

Get in the holiday spirit with Nick the Halls at Nickelodeon Universe. Create endless holiday memories for all with Santa SpongeBob greeting families and bringing holiday cheer. Be sure to stop by the Elf Workshop for holiday magic where elves can help you write a letter to Santa, decorate ornaments, and create festive crafts.

Dates: Daily beginning November 25

Location: Nickelodeon Universe

SHREK THE HALLS

Get on Santa Shrek’s nice list and come celebrate the holiday season at DreamWorks Water Park! Everyone’s favorite Ogre will be decked out in Santa gear, ready for a photo op with the entire family.

Dates: Daily beginning November 25

Location: DreamWorks Water Park

GEOFFREY’S EXPRESS

Guests of all ages are able to enjoy a train ride through American Dream on Geoffrey’s Express! Geoffrey’s Express is a year-round attraction where visitors can now ride the train, all while hearing fun facts about American Dream and Toys”R”Us from a special conductor.

Dates: Beginning November 17

Location: Toys”R”Us (Parks Court, Levels 2y

SKATE WITH SANTA

The Rink gets in the holiday spirit with festive, themed nights all month long. American Dream invites guests to come skate with Santa and his helpers on its NHL regulation-sized ice rink. Guests are also invited to wear their ugliest sweaters!

Dates: Select dates from November 18 to December 23

Location: The Rink

FESTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

CHANUKAH AT AMERICAN DREAM

To celebrate Chanukah, American Dream will be hosting a nightly lighting of American Dream’s 30’ x 30’ menorah, designed by New Jersey native and famed interior designer— Jonathan Adler.

Dates: Nightly from December 18 to December 26

Location: Court A

THE DREAM STAGE

American Dream will welcome local bands, artists and performers to take center stage all season.

Dates: Select dates from November 25 to December 24

Location: Court A

CANDY CANE CHUTE

Everyone’s favorite candy cane chute is back! American Dream is re-introducing its double-decker candy chute where American Dream elves will drop candy canes to guests as a DJ spins holiday tunes.

Dates: Select dates from November 25 to December 23

Location: Court C

HOLIDAYS AT THE AVENUE

The Avenue at American Dream will have its own holiday experience featuring Brunch with Santa at Carpaccio - a fine-dining Italian restaurant. The Avenue is sure to be merry and bright with festive décor perfect for holiday photos and Instagram-worthy shots.

Dates: Select dates from November 26 to December 23

Location: The Avenue

DOORBUSTERS

American Dream will reward its early bird guests with doorbusters and exclusive giveaways for the first 500 guests, including tickets to American Dream’s attractions and surprises from retail partners. American Dream will also be offering a “buy one get one” gift card promo. For every $150 American Dream gift card purchase, guests will receive a FREE $25 American Dream gift card.

Date: November 25 at 7am

Location: Court A

BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND

For 96 hours only, American Dream will offer 50% off the digital purchase of tickets to select American Dream attractions (with code BFDream).

Date: November 25 – November 28

Location: (ONLINE ONLY)

Do you think that’s enough for you? In my opinion, this is the only holiday event you need to attend to make this holiday season bright. stuff Holiday dreams are made of.

For additional information on American Dream’s holiday festivities, visit.

