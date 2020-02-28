American Dream Water Park announces opening

The long awaited (and delayed) opening of the Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream has been announced: March 19th. The park will feature characters and settings from Dreamworks’ movies like Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda. The mall’s website mentions a 50 foot indoor water slide, a lazy river, and an interactive water play structure.

Be prepared for a little sticker shock, though; a one day pass costs $99. I obviously haven’t been to the Dreamworks park yet, but I have been to Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great Adventure, and had a good time there for half the price ($49). An all access ticket at the Nickelodeon Universe (also at American Dream) is $69. The water park was supposed to open last fall, around the same time as the theme park and the ice rink.

The mall also announced that the retail phase will start opening on March 19th, as well, but the store openings will be rolled out all through 2020, with the luxury stores, called The Collection, scheduled for a September opening. The aquarium is scheduled for an April opening. So it doesn’t look like everything will be open for many months. If you want to buy water park tickets in advance here.

