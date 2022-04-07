EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega-mall was under police lockdown after a report of a shooting Thursday.

State Police said the shooting was reported at 5:50 p.m.

Early reports from the scene indicate that this is not a mass-casualty shooting event.

Gov. Phil Murphy said just before 7 p.m. that he had been briefed on the shooting and that State Police had set up a command post at the facility. Murphy asked the public to stay clear of the area.

State Police instructed people who are looking to find loved ones to reunite at Lot 26.

News 12 New Jersey and NBC 4 New York reported that there was a single victim who appears to have been shot in the mall's parking facility.

The Daily Voice, citing sources who they did not identify, said the victim walked into the mall before he was taken to the hospital.

Further information was not immediately available from authorities early Thursday evening.

Videos shared by visitors at the time of the lockdown show frightened shoppers scrambling for safety in the entertainment complex. A user on Twitter said he had been with nearly a hundred other people for 45 minutes in "a safe spot" during the lockdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further information from official sources.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

