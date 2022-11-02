American Dream announces 2022 holiday hours

EAST RUTHERFORD — As the holidays are fast approaching, the American Dream mega-mall has announced its operating hours for the 2022 holiday season.

Once again, American Dream will close its doors on Nov. 24., Thanksgiving Day to allow guests and employees to enjoy time with their family and friends.

But come Nov. 25., Black Friday, watch out! Doors open at 7 a.m., welcoming guests to the luxury and contemporary retail stores, the restaurants, and all the attractions the mall has to offer. There will also be fun surprises and giveaways throughout the day.

While American Dream will be closed on Thanksgiving, it will be open on Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a mall spokeswoman, all of American Dream’s attractions will be open on Christmas such as Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Legoland Discovery Center, Sea Life Aquarium, Big Snow Ski Hill, the Dream Wheel, 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, and more.

As far as the retail shops, keep in mind Christmas falls on a Sunday. Bergen County maintains “blue laws” that prohibit retail sales of certain items on Sundays.

“While this law does not apply to the entire American Dream facility, it applies to select stores that are closed on Sundays at this time,” according to the mall’s website.

For more information on the mall’s holiday hours, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

