‘American Chopper’ star opens new shop in Ship Bottom, NJ

Paul Teutul Jr., who rose to fame on "American Chopper," has opened a new shop in Ship Bottom on LBI.

In an Instagram post, Paul Jr. wrote:

"It’s been a very busy few weeks, but we are in and open on LBI! Lots of local help went into getting us up and running."

He now runs his own company, Paul Jr. Designs; he's designed everything from a dog park to custom motorcycles.

An example of his work.

Paul Jr. became a celebrity 20 years ago when he, his brother, and his father were featured on the Discovery Channel reality series, "American Chopper," chronicling their custom motorcycle business. In 2009 after a spirited fight with his father, his employment was ultimately terminated and he left the show. (they did however reconcile long enough to film a two hour special for Discovery). He started his own business, Paul Jr Designs, which now has a Ship Bottom location.

According to his website: "His new company pushes the limit on creativity beyond just motorcycles, where Paul continues to pursue his passion for building the impossible."

This is what the Ship Bottom shop looked like before the makeover:

This is what it looks like now:

The Major League Baseball bike.

This is his shop in Montgomery, NY:

