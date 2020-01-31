Ambulance slams into Somerset County house

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — An ambulance slammed into the side of a brick house on Friday morning, injuring at least one person, according to two reports.

The crash took place on Hamilton Street between Franklin Boulevard and Shevchenko Avenue, according to an alert from Franklin Township police.

Overhead video by ABC 7 Eyewitness News of the scene showed the cab of the ambulance crushed against the house and damage to some trees. "Robert Wood Johnson Ambulance Service" was written on the side of the vehicle.

News 12 New Jersey in a broadcast report showed a pickup truck that appeared to be sideswiped.

RWJ spokesman Robert Cavanaugh told New Jersey 101.5 that the ambulance was responding to a call and did not have a patient on board.

"Both Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Mobile Health employees that were on board the ambulance are currently being evaluated at the hospital for non-life threating injuries," Cavanaugh said.

Franklin Police has not yet returned messages left early Friday morning, seeking more information on the circumstances around the crash and any other possible injuries.