Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in NJ waters

🚢 Coast Guard suspends the search for a missing boater

🚢 The man was one of six on a boat that capsized in a NJ channel

🚢 Three other passengers were killed

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced it suspended its search for a sixth person on board a boat that capsized in the waters between New Jersey and New York on Sunday afternoon, killing three people and injuring two others.

The tragedy unfolded around noon when The Grady White boat, with six people on board for a fishing excursion, overturned near the entrance to the Ambrose Channel, which runs between Sandy Hook and Breezy Point, New York.

Five people were pulled from the icy, cold water.

Three who were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch were pronounced dead a short time later.

Coast Guard crews searched for 30 hours, covering approximately 842 square miles, using crews aboard helicopters, planes, ships, and small boats to search for the sixth person, Vernon Glasford, 52, of the Bronx.

But efforts were unsuccessful.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Vernon Glasford. The decision to suspend a search is always difficult. Though our active search has ended, our support and sympathy remain with all those impacted by this tragic accident,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander.

The two survivors are at Staten Island University Hospital, one in critical condition, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom