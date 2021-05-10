Amber Alert issued in NJ for missing 3-week-old infant

EAST ORANGE — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 3-week-old-girl abducted in Essex County.

Police said after 3 p.m. that the child was safely located.

State Police had been looking for Damion Payne, 27, who they said was armed with a handgun when he took the girl. He was driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima with Virginia license plate VPF6043.

Payne's relationship to the girl was not disclosed by police.

