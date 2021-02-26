Amazon to open more facilities in New Jersey

Job creation is always a good thing, right? Amazon’s march toward world domination continued this week with the announcement of several new facilities planned for New Jersey.

Ocean Township announced that the retailer will be opening a fulfillment center at the site of the old Sears store in Seaview Square Shopping Center. According to NJ.com, between 150 and 200 full and part time jobs will be created once the facility opens. Fulfillment centers store frequently purchased items to be shipped to delivery centers where they are loaded on trucks. Customers will also be able to pick up packages there. Amazon also has a new warehouse planned for Tinton Falls.

As the Patch points out, Amazon announced that five more delivery centers will open by the end of the year in New Jersey. Emily Hawkins, a spokesperson for Amazon is quoted by the Patch as saying, “We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New Jersey with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovation, and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

The new locations are slated for:

• 2473 Old York Road - Building 1 in Bordentown

• 343 Half Acre Road in Cranbury

• 400 Delran Parkway in Delran

• 1115 King Georges Post Road in Edison

• 10 Princess Road in Lawrence Township

An Amazon spokesman told the Courier Post the exact number of jobs these new facilities will create won’t be available until closer to their opening dates, which are expected to be before the end of the year.

And to cap off a busy week, Amazon’s new delivery center in Linden opened. That location has created 70 new full and part time jobs, paying at least $15.75 an hour. There will also be hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers. Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to open delivery sites in Lodi, Carlstadt, Teterboro and separate Edison location.

