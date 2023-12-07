💲 One way of paying is ending

Online retail giant, Amazon, has announced it will be stopping one method of paying early in the new year.

Venmo could no longer be added as a method on Amazon as of Thursday.

Only Amazon users who already have Venmo enabled in their virtual wallets could continue using it until Jan. 10, 2024, according to Venmo’s own website.

Without the PayPal-owned direct payment application, there were still several other options for Amazon customers.

Those still being accepted included Visa, American Express, Discover or Mastercard accounts, checking accounts or prepaid credit or gift cards from Amazon, Visa, MasterCard, or American Express.

It has been a busy holiday shopping season in New Jersey and across the country.

In the U.S., online sales between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone were at a record $38 billion, according to a Reuters report that cited Adobe Analytics.

