Amazon heeds NJ legal weed: Won’t test for marijuana use anymore

Amazon has announced it will no longer test workers for marijuana use.

The company was expected to reach 40,000 employees in New Jersey by this past winter, making it one of the largest employers in the state, according to ROI-NJ.

"We will no longer include marijuana in our comprehensive drug screening program for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation, and will instead treat it the same as alcohol use," according to the announcement from Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark on Tuesday.

Clark said the change of course was due to the direction that state laws are moving in.

After New Jersey officially legalized recreation marijuana earlier this year, the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission continues to hammer out the state's system and details.

Amazon would "continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident."

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

The online retail giant also said that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

(Includes material Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.)

