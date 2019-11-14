Amazing video of NJ beach home blaze

Thank God, I've never had a fire in my home.

God willing, I hope I never will.

There was an enormous fire at a New Jersey beach mansion on the Delaware Bay in Villas. The two alarm fire was called in shortly after 11am on Tuesday. Fortunately no one was home at the time, but the house itself appears to be a total loss from this NJ.com video.

Neighboring homes were evacuated due to fear of the fire spreading with the wind, not to mention utilities dangers like natural gas. Winds were gusting at 20 mph. All fire departments from Lower Township responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Built in 1995 the home sat at 2727 Bay Drive in Villas, which is in Cape May County. At more than 3,300 square feet it's estimated value is over $1,100,000 according to Zillow.

