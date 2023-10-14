Amazing! The prettiest lakeside town in New Jersey

Just like we have beautiful oceanside towns along the Jersey Shore here in the Garden State, some of the most beautiful beach towns in all of America, we also have many beautiful "lakeside" towns. There is a great vibe in our lakeside towns and a relaxing and scenic landscape. Love Exploring has put together its list of the "prettiest" lakeside towns in America. These are some of the most breathtaking towns in the United States and of course one of our best here in New Jersey.

So often people outside New Jersey don't have this picture in their head because very often people paint a picture of Jersey as only that of a small stretch of North Jersey along the Turnpike and the jokes of late-night comedy hacks who always love to paint Jersey in a certain light.

If you have ever visited New Jersey, or like us live here, you know just how pretty Jersey is and why we love these locations.

There are beautiful lakeside towns in every county in the state.

The Love Exploring article takes us to Sussex County for their choice of the "prettiest lakeside town in New Jersey." "The US has lakes in pretty much every size and shape imaginable, from small “ponds” to bodies of water so huge it’s impossible to see from one shore to another."

Love Exploring said this about the lakeside town of Stanhope in Sussex County "Officially a borough but with the feel of a small town (and a population of just over 3,500 people), Stanhope sprawls out from the western shore of Lake Musconetcong, a reservoir in Sussex County and part of Hopatcong State Park (the bigger lake of the same name is also nearby).

Aside from the lake, the downtown area has an Old West feel and is home to what bills itself as “the Last Great American Road House”

