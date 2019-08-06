More NJ lakes under algae bloom advisory

Warnings have been issued about harmful levels of harmful algal bloom in two more New Jersey lakes.

A high presence of the bloom — which gives the affected lakes a green tint, may cause allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation upon contact — has led to advisories from the Department of Environmental Protection and local health agencies warning against swimming in five lakes.

The first advisory issued by the DEP was for the state's largest freshwater body, Lake Hopatcong, which has been under an advisory since June 17. Boating, however, is still permitted.

In the past two weeks, the advisory at Lake Hopatcong was lifted by the DEP in two sections of the lake — Indian Harbor and Henderson Cove in the northwest section.

The beach at Budd Lake in Mount Olive was closed on Thursday by the township's recreation department after testing showed levels above the state's threshold.

The DEP issued an advisory for Lake Musconetcong in Morris and Sussex counties, according to the Lake Musconetcong Community Association, the organization that maintains the lake. The advisory also discouraged eating fish caught in the lake and suggested wearing gloves while fishing.

Greenwood Lake in West Milford, Rosedale Lake at Mercer Meadows in Pennington and the Spruce Run Recreation Area in Hunterdon County continue to be under advisories.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5