Son of a Beach owner secretly recorded tanning bed, cops say

NUTLEY — A tanning salon owner has been charged with secretly recording customers, including at least one underage girl, at his business.

Martino Poli, 38, of Stanhope, was charged with invasion of privacy, child endangerment and drug possession after police said they also found cocaine and marijuana in the Son of a Beach salon on Franklin Avenue.

Police were alerted after an underage customer spotted what she believed was a camera lens trained on her while she was on a tanning bed.

Police searched the place on Wednesday and confiscated undercover recording devices, prosecutors said Thursday.

New Jersey law allows 17-year-olds to use tanning beds and 14-year-olds to get spray-tanned.

Poli was being held at Essex County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

