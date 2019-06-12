Good news: Wild West City appears ready to reopen this weekend

STANHOPE — A decades-old, western themed attraction in north Jersey appears to be re-opening this weekend, after a week of speculation about an uncertain future.

Wild West City in Sussex County is a "western heritage theme park recreating 1880's life in Dodge City, Kansas," as described on its website.

The venue has been home to more than 20 live-action shows, a vintage style train and pony rides, among other events.

Last weekend, visitors were turned away at the gate, with flyers handed out saying the park was closed, as reported by New Jersey Herald .

By Wednesday, the theme park's website had an updated 2019 season schedule, starting with Saturday, June 15.

Actor Larry Storch, best known for his role on the 1960s sitcom "F Troop," shared a Facebook update for fans on Tuesday, writing "We have been told that Sunday at Wild West City NJ is a GO! Please keep an eye on the page if for any reason things change. As of right now we will see y’all Sunday!"

The park site also said it will be open daily, starting June 17 through Sept. 2, followed by weekend hours through mid-October.

Highlights from the first day of the 2018 season were captured in video and posted to Youtube by visitor, MikeInMotion, as seen below:

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: