Amazing NJ free summer music series that’s worth the drive
New Jersey is chock-full of wonderful things to do in the summer. When it comes to music, we have just about everything. And what’s more, so much of this great music scene is free. Middlesex County has just announced the dates are the performers for their summer free concert series.
Spend your summer evenings enjoying free live music in one of their beautiful parks. Music-in-the-Park will be hosting a series of free concerts throughout the summer with music that is sure to please everyone.
So whether it’s soul, rock ‘n’ roll, classical, big band, or jazz, it’ll be worth the drive to any of these venues: Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, or East Jersey Old Town Village.
Here’s their summer schedule:
Raritan Bay Waterfront Park, South Amboy Wednesdays 6:30-8:30 pm
June 28 — New Jersey Symphony Orchestra **7:30PM to 9:30PM
July 12 — Sounds of the Street
July 19 — Ring of Fire
July 26 — Danny V's 52nd St Band
August 2 — Scarborough Fair
August 9 — Verdict August 16 Parkway Soul
August 23 — Underwater Airline
August 30 — Perry Brothers
Thompson Park, Jamesburg — Wednesdays 2-3:30 pm
July 5 — Mark Heter Band
July 12 — Underwater Airline
July 19 — Garden State Symphonic Band
July 26 — Jersey Polka Stars
August 2 — St. Peters Brass
August 9 — Greg Giannascoli
August 16 — The Crosswind Trio
August 23 — Sandy Sasso and her Swingin’ Big Band
August 30 — Kraus Memorial Band
Spring Lake Park Plainfield Avenue | South Plainfield
Sundays 6—7:30 p.m.
July 9 — Mark Heter Band
July 16 — Garden State Symphonic Band
July 23 — Sandy Sasso and her Swingin’ Big Band
July 30 — Jersey Polka Stars
August 6 — Perry Brothers
August 13 — Greg Giannascoli, Marimba
August 20 — St. Peters Brass
August 27 — Kraus Memorial Band
Joseph Medwick Park, Carteret
Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m.
August 3 — Verdict
August 10 — Greg G and Friends
August 17 — Parkway Soul
Additionally, you can enjoy the fun of a Roaring 20s Jazz Festival at
East Jersey Old Town Village in Piscataway on September 23 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
And the best part is, you’ll be contributing to something important, too, because Replenish and Feeding Middlesex County will also be present at each event collecting food donations for the benefit of county residents in need of assistance. Be sure to bring a non-perishable food donation with you to the park.
