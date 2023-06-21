New Jersey has more than it's share of really cool places to play miniature golf. Many of them are down the shore, but there are plenty of places to play mini golf right in many of our neighborhoods. Here is a pretty complete list of where you can find them in your area. We all played at them as kids, then with our kids and even beyond.

There is one special place in Hunterdon County that is a cut above the rest. It's called Pine Creek Miniature Golf in West Amwell. It's right on Route 31 and it's set up like you're actually on a real golf course.

There are two 18-hole miniature golf courses, and the place is spectacular. There are expansive layouts and no windmills or gimmicks. This place is great for a date night or just some fun with family or friends. It can give serious golfers some great practice or the casual fun player a great day or night out. Some people take mini golf more seriously than others.

Actor and comedian Ray Romano and his family along with his brother's family routinely hold tournaments during their summer vacations at the Jersey Shore. They've been doing it every summer on LBI for many years now. Whether you're as serious about it as Ray and his family or just looking for a great time outdoors hitting the ball around, you have to check out Pine Creek Miniature Golf in West Amwell, Hunterdon County.

