The most fun I had on-air this week was the 2 o’clock hour on Tuesday. We took calls from all over New Jersey with people telling their experience witnessing one of the two flyovers honoring frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 fight. Hearing people sound up and happy and excited for something after these depressing weeks did me good.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the military’s precision flying teams. Performing aerial acrobatics at air shows takes an almost superhuman skill. I once flew with the Blue Angels in a ride-along in Michigan and I’ve never forgotten it. At one point our jet pulled 6.4 g’s and despite having practiced the breathing technique to not lose consciousness I did nonetheless. Worth it.

This video was taken from inside the cockpit of an F/A - 18 Hornet as it soared in formation over parts of New Jersey on Tuesday.