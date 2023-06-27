Amazing burger chain is opening another New Jersey location

It seems as if there have been a lot of new fast casual and fast food restaurants opening in New Jersey lately. At one time, New Jersey was known for not being too lucrative for chain restaurants, with all the thriving mom and pop local joints crowding them out. Things must have changed, though.

The latest chain to announce another New Jersey location is the Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

According to Newsbreak, the 3,100 square foot restaurant will be going in Hamilton Plaza on Rte. 33 and Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

Habit Burger currently has 16 locations in New Jersey.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

Habit Burger is known for its “Char” burgers, developed in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. They also have other sandwiches like chicken, tuna, and steak, as well as salads.

Their sides include your usual suspects like French fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings, but they also have tempura green beans which, I must admit, I’ve never heard of before.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

The Habit also offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, including the Veggie Burger, the Char-Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sandwich, and the California Veggie Salad.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

According to a statement,

Habit Burger Grill is a high-quality tenant and a leader in the fast-casual segment,” said Ed Vasconcellos, who brokered the lease for LMC. “We are excited to add another nationally recognized concept to Hamilton Plaza. This popular chain is sure to be a hit within the local community.

Construction has not yet begun on the new restaurant and no opening date has been announced.

The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook The Habit Burger Grill via Facebook loading...

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.