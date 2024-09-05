Amazing Barnegat Light, NJ small business to visit

As we make our way around the state visiting and promoting many New Jersey small businesses every day, it's a new opportunity to highlight Jersey's best.

This week Jodi and I spent a beautiful, bright shoulder season day in Barnegat Light. Barnegat Light is on the northernmost side of Long Beach Island, directly across the inlet from Island Beach State Park.

After spending some time with the family who owns Viking Village, an outstanding and iconic part of this shore community. It was a real honor to meet the owners, Ernie and his wife Chirs along with Kirk and Ernie's son, John, who was readying one of the many scallop boats for a 9-day journey starting early Thursday.

From Viking Village, we went a few blocks down to meet with former United States Congressman Tom MacArthur who has turned an old marina spot into a true destination for boaters, vacationers, and anyone looking to take in a relaxing few days enjoying the sun, surf, and sunsets.

Bayview Harbor loading...

Tom left Congress in 2019 after a distinguished public service career, first serving his town of Randolph on the council from 2011 to 2013, becoming Mayor in 2013, and then heading to Congress and serving two terms. Tom is a thoughtful, dedicated, smart, and capable public servant. One of the few who look at elected office as an opportunity to help people instead of pad a resume and feed an ego.

After returning to New Jersey full-time, he set out to invest his talent, energy, and finances into the community. We toured Bayview Harbor which has been modernized and was completely full of luxury and fishing vessels.

SEE ALSO: Best bakeries in NJ to visit this Fall season

Bayview Harbor Bayview Harbor loading...

One of the attractions that stand out, in addition to a great bed and breakfast called Sandcastle, was the luxury yacht Lady Grace.

Lady Grace at Bayview Harbor Lady Grace at Bayview Harbor loading...

Tom and his wife Debbie named the 92-foot boat after their special needs daughter whose time on earth was cut terribly short at the young age of 11. The yacht is beautiful, offering more than 2000 square feet of luxury and relaxation.

The marina also offers a cool space called The Loft which was created from the vision that Tom had looking at a nearly empty warehouse and seeing an opportunity to create a getaway with some of the best views on the island.

For your next Jersey Shore getaway, whether you are a boater or are just looking for a quiet weekend away, check out Bayview Harbor.

Enjoy.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈