Amazing audio/video experience is available at the Grounds for Sculpture

One of the benefits of having a mild winter is that outdoor activities become a lot more attractive. There’s one that sounds pretty amazing going on at the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, Mercer County. It’s called Night Forms: Infinite Wave.

Here’s the description from New Jersey Isn’t Boring:

Night Forms: Infinite Wave creates an evening landscape of creative exploration through lighting, sound, and video projection mapping, a process which Klip Collective pioneered. Designed to provide a dialog with specific sculptures in the collection, such as Carlos Dorrien’s The Nine Muses and Bruce Beasley’s Dorion, this audio and visual exhibition offers new perspectives on these works and multi-dimensional space.

The special exhibition runs from sunset to 11 PM Thu.-Sun. throughout the month of March (it ends Apr. 2).

Even if you’ve been to the Grounds for Sculpture before, Night Forms: Infinite Wave takes you on a new route and highlights a dozen of the sculptures that “puncture the dark.”

The park, founded by Seward Johnson, features over 300 sculptures on 42 acres by a wide range of artists, including Johnson himself, as well as internationally renowned artists such as Anthony Caro, Magdalena Abakanowicz, and Isaac Witkin.

The sculptures are displayed throughout the park's beautifully landscaped grounds, which include gardens, ponds, and waterfalls. Visitors can stroll through the park at their leisure, taking in the art and the natural beauty of the surroundings.

It opened in 1992 “as a place where artwork could be sited within the landscape, and visitors could delight in discovering contemporary sculpture.” It’s located at 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619.

Grounds for Sculpture via Facebook Grounds for Sculpture via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.