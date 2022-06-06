Allendale, NJ teen dies in house fire with pets

ALLENDALE — A 17-year-old girl and several pets died in a house fire late Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:10 p.m. at a two-story home on Bonnie Way.

Firefighters found the girl, who was the only person inside the house, according to Allendale police. She was later pronounced dead at Valley Hospital.

Northern Regional High School principal Joseph Occhino identified the victim as junior Riley Boyle. She was a member of the Highlanders track-and-field team.

"We are deeply saddened by this news. The entire school community extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Boyle family during this very difficult time," Occhino said in a letter to the school community.

Makeshift memorial in the front yard

The family’s dog and two cats also died in the fire, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon told NJ.com.

Photos published on NorthJersey.com show a memorial with flowers and stuffed animals in the front yard of her family's house on Sunday.

The initial investigation by Allendale police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office determined the fire to be accidental.

